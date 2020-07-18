All apartments in Milwaukee
1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302
1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302

1770 North Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1770 North Warren Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious and modern, open concept townhome style 2 bedroom 2 full bath in trendy Brady Street location. Unit has high end stylish features & finishes throughout such as granite countertops, full stainless appliance package (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave), wood/tiled floors, gas fireplace, balcony, in unit washer dryer and generous storage throughout. Bedrooms carpeted with ceiling fans. One assigned surface parking spot included in rent in lot behind property. A 2nd surface stall or garage parking may be available by request. Pet friendly (one cat or dog) with approval by Landlord. Pet fees apply ($35 monthly pet rent + $250 non refundable pet fee). Application fee $30. Sec Dep same as monthly rent.

THIS APARTMENT IS A SHOW STOPPER!

Spacious and modern, open concept townhome style 2 bedroom 2 full bath in trendy Brady Street location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 have any available units?
1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 have?
Some of 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 offers parking.
Does 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 have a pool?
No, 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 have accessible units?
No, 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302 has units with dishwashers.
