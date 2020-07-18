1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302

Amenities
Spacious and modern, open concept townhome style 2 bedroom 2 full bath in trendy Brady Street location. Unit has high end stylish features & finishes throughout such as granite countertops, full stainless appliance package (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave), wood/tiled floors, gas fireplace, balcony, in unit washer dryer and generous storage throughout. Bedrooms carpeted with ceiling fans. One assigned surface parking spot included in rent in lot behind property. A 2nd surface stall or garage parking may be available by request. Pet friendly (one cat or dog) with approval by Landlord. Pet fees apply ($35 monthly pet rent + $250 non refundable pet fee). Application fee $30. Sec Dep same as monthly rent.
THIS APARTMENT IS A SHOW STOPPER!
Virtual tour available to view by email request to shelly@structure-properties.com
SOCIAL DISTANCE OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 11TH NOON - 2PM.
8 apartments will be available to see. One guest allowed to tour at a time.
Spacious and modern, open concept townhome style 2 bedroom 2 full bath in trendy Brady Street location