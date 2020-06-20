All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1530 N Jackson St - 404

1530 North Jackson Street · (414) 331-4542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1530 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available July 1st. Luxury 2BR/2BA. Your next home awaits in this boutique style apartment building located in the heart of the East Side. All units feature huge balconies, hardwood floors, Smart thermostats, large walk-in closets, quartz counters, in-unit laundry/storage rooms. One reserved off-street surface parking stall available in a nearby lot for $100 per month. Street parking readily available w/ City of Milwaukee night parking permit. Tenants pay gas/electric. Owner pays water/sewer. Basic cable and internet INCLUDED from Spectrum. Due to COVID only video tours available at this time via email request.
A modern boutique style apartment building. Located in the heart of the East Side. Walkable to the East Point shopping center and downtown amenities. Easy highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1530 N Jackson St - 404 have any available units?
1530 N Jackson St - 404 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 N Jackson St - 404 have?
Some of 1530 N Jackson St - 404's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 N Jackson St - 404 currently offering any rent specials?
1530 N Jackson St - 404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 N Jackson St - 404 pet-friendly?
No, 1530 N Jackson St - 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 1530 N Jackson St - 404 offer parking?
Yes, 1530 N Jackson St - 404 does offer parking.
Does 1530 N Jackson St - 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 N Jackson St - 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 N Jackson St - 404 have a pool?
No, 1530 N Jackson St - 404 does not have a pool.
Does 1530 N Jackson St - 404 have accessible units?
No, 1530 N Jackson St - 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 N Jackson St - 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 N Jackson St - 404 has units with dishwashers.

