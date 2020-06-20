1530 N Jackson St - 404.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

Available July 1st. Luxury 2BR/2BA. Your next home awaits in this boutique style apartment building located in the heart of the East Side. All units feature huge balconies, hardwood floors, Smart thermostats, large walk-in closets, quartz counters, in-unit laundry/storage rooms. One reserved off-street surface parking stall available in a nearby lot for $100 per month. Street parking readily available w/ City of Milwaukee night parking permit. Tenants pay gas/electric. Owner pays water/sewer. Basic cable and internet INCLUDED from Spectrum. Due to COVID only video tours available at this time via email request.

A modern boutique style apartment building. Located in the heart of the East Side. Walkable to the East Point shopping center and downtown amenities. Easy highway access.