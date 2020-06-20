1305 West Locust Ave 8

Amenities

NEWLY LISTED: 1305 W.Locust 1BR, Utils Included - Property Id: 280807



MUST SEE !! Spacious 1BR Apartment, all HWD Floors, Kitchen with Appliances, All Utils Included.



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 Off street

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $575

Floor: First or second floor

Property Type: Apartment



DESCRIPTION



For rent, a spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment located on the 1300 block of West Locust in Milwaukee's North Division Neighborhood, great for commuting just a few blocks from HWY94, and blocks to Moody Park, available for move in!



These spacious units feature all hardwood floors, with updated kitchen with fridge plus stove, with all utilities included in the rent. Also cable ready.



No pets allowed.



Oven

Refrigerator

Lawn

Ceiling fans

Cable-ready

Hardwood floor



LEASE TERMS

All utilities for heat, hot water and cooking plus electric plus water bill are included in the rent.



Please call or text Peter@ (630)750-1712 to set set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280807

