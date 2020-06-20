All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1305 West Locust Ave 8

1305 W Locust St · (630) 750-1712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 W Locust St, Milwaukee, WI 53206
North Division

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 8 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
NEWLY LISTED: 1305 W.Locust 1BR, Utils Included - Property Id: 280807

MUST SEE !! Spacious 1BR Apartment, all HWD Floors, Kitchen with Appliances, All Utils Included.

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Off street
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $575
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Floor: First or second floor
Property Type: Apartment

DESCRIPTION

For rent, a spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment located on the 1300 block of West Locust in Milwaukee's North Division Neighborhood, great for commuting just a few blocks from HWY94, and blocks to Moody Park, available for move in!

These spacious units feature all hardwood floors, with updated kitchen with fridge plus stove, with all utilities included in the rent. Also cable ready.

No pets allowed.

FEATURES
Oven
Refrigerator
Lawn
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor

LEASE TERMS
All utilities for heat, hot water and cooking plus electric plus water bill are included in the rent.

Please call or text Peter@ (630)750-1712 to set set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280807
Property Id 280807

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 West Locust Ave 8 have any available units?
1305 West Locust Ave 8 has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 West Locust Ave 8 have?
Some of 1305 West Locust Ave 8's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 West Locust Ave 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1305 West Locust Ave 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 West Locust Ave 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 West Locust Ave 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1305 West Locust Ave 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1305 West Locust Ave 8 does offer parking.
Does 1305 West Locust Ave 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 West Locust Ave 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 West Locust Ave 8 have a pool?
No, 1305 West Locust Ave 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1305 West Locust Ave 8 have accessible units?
No, 1305 West Locust Ave 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 West Locust Ave 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 West Locust Ave 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
