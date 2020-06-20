1305 West Locust Ave 8

Amenities
NEWLY LISTED: 1305 W.Locust 1BR, Utils Included - Property Id: 280807
MUST SEE !! Spacious 1BR Apartment, all HWD Floors, Kitchen with Appliances, All Utils Included.
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Off street
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $575
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Floor: First or second floor
Property Type: Apartment
DESCRIPTION
For rent, a spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment located on the 1300 block of West Locust in Milwaukee's North Division Neighborhood, great for commuting just a few blocks from HWY94, and blocks to Moody Park, available for move in!
These spacious units feature all hardwood floors, with updated kitchen with fridge plus stove, with all utilities included in the rent. Also cable ready.
No pets allowed.
FEATURES
Oven
Refrigerator
Lawn
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
LEASE TERMS
All utilities for heat, hot water and cooking plus electric plus water bill are included in the rent.
Please call or text Peter@ (630)750-1712 to set set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280807
Property Id 280807
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5782774)