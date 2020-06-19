106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator gym parking

Luxury Condo in the Third Ward, Available Now! - This 1,350 sqft luxury apartment comes with all the amenities you'll need to enjoy your stay in the Third Ward. Underground parking, patio/balcony overlooking the river, movie room, gym, in-unit laundry, trash chute, storage, and zoned A/C. Not to mention that we pay for water and supply the stove and refrigerator.



READY NOW!

Rent: $2,650

Security Deposit: $2,650

Move-in/out fee: $100 (prep elevator and floors)

Text Dylan at 414-241-8931 to set up a showing today.



(RLNE5846079)