106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701

Amenities
Luxury Condo in the Third Ward, Available Now! - This 1,350 sqft luxury apartment comes with all the amenities you'll need to enjoy your stay in the Third Ward. Underground parking, patio/balcony overlooking the river, movie room, gym, in-unit laundry, trash chute, storage, and zoned A/C. Not to mention that we pay for water and supply the stove and refrigerator.
READY NOW!
Rent: $2,650
Security Deposit: $2,650
Move-in/out fee: $100 (prep elevator and floors)
Text Dylan at 414-241-8931 to set up a showing today.
(RLNE5846079)