Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701

106 West Seeboth Street · (262) 422-3587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 West Seeboth Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Menomonee River Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
Luxury Condo in the Third Ward, Available Now! - This 1,350 sqft luxury apartment comes with all the amenities you'll need to enjoy your stay in the Third Ward. Underground parking, patio/balcony overlooking the river, movie room, gym, in-unit laundry, trash chute, storage, and zoned A/C. Not to mention that we pay for water and supply the stove and refrigerator.

READY NOW!
Rent: $2,650
Security Deposit: $2,650
Move-in/out fee: $100 (prep elevator and floors)
Text Dylan at 414-241-8931 to set up a showing today.

(RLNE5846079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 have any available units?
106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 have?
Some of 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 currently offering any rent specials?
106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 is pet friendly.
Does 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 offer parking?
Yes, 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 does offer parking.
Does 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 have a pool?
No, 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 does not have a pool.
Does 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 have accessible units?
No, 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 does not have accessible units.
Does 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701 has units with dishwashers.
