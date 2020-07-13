1041 E. Knapp - The Empire.

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage e-payments google fiber internet access lobby package receiving

Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan. Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.



Managed by Katz Properties.