All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

1041 E. Knapp - The Empire

1041 E Knapp St · (414) 310-3136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Yankee Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Yankee Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$695

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$765

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire.

Amenities

24hr laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
e-payments
google fiber
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan. Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.

Managed by Katz Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Deposit: One Month Rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
Dogs
restrictions: Therapy & Service animals ONLY!
Parking Details: Garage & outdoor spaces available fro $75-$125/mo.
Storage Details: Storage lockers available for no additional cost

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire have any available units?
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire offers studio floorplans starting at $695 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $765. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire have?
Some of 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire's amenities include 24hr laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire currently offering any rent specials?
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire is pet friendly.
Does 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire offer parking?
Yes, 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire offers parking.
Does 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire have a pool?
No, 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire does not have a pool.
Does 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire have accessible units?
Yes, 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire has accessible units.
Does 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 E. Knapp - The Empire does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St
Milwaukee, WI 53223
2131 N Summit
2131 North Summit Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Villa Murray
2604 North Murray Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
River Court
3863 North Humboldt Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 BedroomsMilwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly PlacesMilwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwestYankee HillBay ViewNorthpointKilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno CollegeMarquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical CollegeMilwaukee School of Engineering