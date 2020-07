Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage oven recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

Smoke Free Community



Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails. Downtown Middleton offers cafes, farmers markets, locally owned shops.You will find our apartments a short distance to cultural centers of Madison. Choose from a variety of spacious floor plans with studios, one, two, and three bedrooms. Our new state-of-the-art fitness center is the ideal alternative to a ordinary gym membership. The sun deck and barbeque picnic area for your entertaining with friends and family. Overlook Pointe will inspire you to make the most of our spectacular location. This quaint and tranquil community offers quality living at and affordable price in an unbeatable location. Middleton is a favorite on Money Magazine's list of " Best Places to Live".