7107 University Avenue, 3

Amenities
1st floor, walk-out, completely remodeled efficiency in the heart of downtown Middleton! 1 room with heat/cooling control, kitchenette, closet, fridge, stove, and bathroom with shower. Parking space right outside your door.
1 adult maximum, no children. Small pets accepted. Tenant pays heat and electric. Park off-street right at your front door!
Features Recap:
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Oven / range
For more information or to schedule a walk-through, go to www.ripplerents.com or call Ripple Management at show contact info . We show 7 days a week, by appointment!
10-Unit - West (Middleton). Off-street parking. Small pets.