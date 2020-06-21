All apartments in Middleton
Find more places like 7107 University Avenue, 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middleton, WI
/
7107 University Avenue, 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

7107 University Avenue, 3

7107 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7107 University Avenue, Middleton, WI 53562
Downtown Middleton

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1st floor, walk-out, completely remodeled efficiency in the heart of downtown Middleton! 1 room with heat/cooling control, kitchenette, closet, fridge, stove, and bathroom with shower. Parking space right outside your door.

1 adult maximum, no children. Small pets accepted. Tenant pays heat and electric. Park off-street right at your front door!

Features Recap:
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Oven / range

KR

For more information or to schedule a walk-through, go to www.ripplerents.com or call Ripple Management at show contact info . We show 7 days a week, by appointment!
10-Unit - West (Middleton). Off-street parking. Small pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 University Avenue, 3 have any available units?
7107 University Avenue, 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleton, WI.
What amenities does 7107 University Avenue, 3 have?
Some of 7107 University Avenue, 3's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7107 University Avenue, 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7107 University Avenue, 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 University Avenue, 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7107 University Avenue, 3 is pet friendly.
Does 7107 University Avenue, 3 offer parking?
Yes, 7107 University Avenue, 3 does offer parking.
Does 7107 University Avenue, 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7107 University Avenue, 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 University Avenue, 3 have a pool?
No, 7107 University Avenue, 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7107 University Avenue, 3 have accessible units?
No, 7107 University Avenue, 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 University Avenue, 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7107 University Avenue, 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7107 University Avenue, 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7107 University Avenue, 3 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue
Middleton, WI 53562
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd
Middleton, WI 53562

Similar Pages

Middleton 1 BedroomsMiddleton 2 Bedrooms
Middleton Apartments with GymMiddleton Apartments with Parking
Middleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIFitchburg, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIWaunakee, WIDeForest, WI
Roscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges