Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

407 East Street Available 08/05/20 Cute 2 Bedroom House in Merrill - AVAILABLE 8/5 - Address: 407 East St. Merrill, WI 54452



2 bedroom single family home in Merrill!



Call: (715) 514-1616 to schedule your showing!



Rent: $650.00

Security Deposit: $650.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric,Gas, Water/Sewer (Heat= Gas), No Air Conditioning

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove

Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Parking: One-car attached garage and driveway

Furnished: No

Housing Type: House

Garage: Yes

Smoking: No Smoking

Deck: No

Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. Two pet limit. Must be spayed/neutered.



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM.

2. Click "Search Places for Rent"

3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen

4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"

5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"

There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 habitating the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.



Check out WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM. for all of our rentals in the area.



(RLNE4931863)