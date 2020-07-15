All apartments in Merrill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

407 East Street

407 East Street · (715) 514-1616
Location

407 East Street, Merrill, WI 54452

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 East Street · Avail. Aug 5

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
407 East Street Available 08/05/20 Cute 2 Bedroom House in Merrill - AVAILABLE 8/5 - Address: 407 East St. Merrill, WI 54452

2 bedroom single family home in Merrill!

Call: (715) 514-1616 to schedule your showing!

Rent: $650.00
Security Deposit: $650.00
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric,Gas, Water/Sewer (Heat= Gas), No Air Conditioning
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Parking: One-car attached garage and driveway
Furnished: No
Housing Type: House
Garage: Yes
Smoking: No Smoking
Deck: No
Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. Two pet limit. Must be spayed/neutered.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM.
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"
There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 habitating the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.

Check out WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM. for all of our rentals in the area.

(RLNE4931863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 East Street have any available units?
407 East Street has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 East Street have?
Some of 407 East Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 East Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 East Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 East Street is pet friendly.
Does 407 East Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 East Street offers parking.
Does 407 East Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 East Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 East Street have a pool?
No, 407 East Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 East Street have accessible units?
No, 407 East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 East Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 East Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 East Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 East Street does not have units with air conditioning.
