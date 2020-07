Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range air conditioning furnished bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments garage tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage hot tub internet access

Our townhomes are conveniently located just a few minutes northwest of Milwaukee in beautiful Mequon, home to a top-rated school district!



Get where you need to go with easy freeway access to I-43 and Hwy 45 and take advantage of shopping at the Mequon Town Center and Downtown Thiensville.



Offering a variety of two and three-bedroom floorplans there is really something for everyone! We also have a long list of amenities including personal balconies and patios, a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court.



