Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed accessible elevator garage alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest parking key fob access package receiving

Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45. Not to mention the convenience of shopping and eating all in walking distance from your front door. The Junction at Whitestone Station features luxury Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. These spacious floor plans feature modern finishes with an elegant touch, in home full washer and dryer, underground heated parking included, not to mention all the amenities you deserve. Amenities include relaxing in a heated pool, state of the art fitness center, WIFI clubhouse cafe, and for your furry friends convenient pet spas in every building and a leash less Dog Park. Resident services it top notch with a management and 24 hour maintenance team to attend to your every detail. Stop by today to make The Junction your new home!