637 Broad St.

Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home Freshly Painted. New flooring. Updated Kitchen and Appliances Large Living Room Formal Dining Room First Floor Laundry 2 First Floor Bedrooms 3 Second Floor bedrooms Full Basement 2.5 Car Garage Enclosed Front Porch Large deck overlooking the partially fenced back Yard Dogs Considered with additional fees Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard care and snow removal Rent $1150 Contact PMI Fox Valley 920-284-7904 $25 Fee for background and Credit Check No prior evictions Income 3x the rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)