637 Broad St.
Menasha, WI
637 Broad St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

637 Broad St

637 Broad Street · (920) 284-7904
Location

637 Broad Street, Menasha, WI 54952

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1359 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home
Freshly Painted.
New flooring.
Updated Kitchen and Appliances
Large Living Room
Formal Dining Room
First Floor Laundry
2 First Floor Bedrooms
3 Second Floor bedrooms
Full Basement
2.5 Car Garage
Enclosed Front Porch
Large deck overlooking the partially fenced back Yard
Dogs Considered with additional fees
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard care and snow removal
Rent $1150
Contact PMI Fox Valley 920-284-7904
$25 Fee for background and Credit Check
No prior evictions
Income 3x the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 637 Broad St have any available units?
637 Broad St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 637 Broad St have?
Some of 637 Broad St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Broad St currently offering any rent specials?
637 Broad St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Broad St pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Broad St is pet friendly.
Does 637 Broad St offer parking?
Yes, 637 Broad St offers parking.
Does 637 Broad St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Broad St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Broad St have a pool?
No, 637 Broad St does not have a pool.
Does 637 Broad St have accessible units?
No, 637 Broad St does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Broad St have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Broad St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Broad St have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 Broad St does not have units with air conditioning.

