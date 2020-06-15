1231 S 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

One Bedroom Unit Available Today!



New Owners, New Management! This building is being completely renovated! New owners will be renovating all units, common spaces and exterior areas of the building. Currently, only units are being renovated and the first ones are just coming available!



Open concept, upper unit with all new flooring, paint, fixtures. We do not allow pets or smoking.



One Bedroom:

$525 Rent. Includes heat and water

$525 - $1050 Security Deposit



There is an on-site laundry and a common parking lot available as well.



We do full background, credit, employment and landlord reference checks on all applicants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3861900)