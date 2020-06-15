All apartments in Manitowoc
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1231 S 8th St

1231 South 8th Street · (920) 428-2026
Location

1231 South 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom Apartment · Avail. now

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
One Bedroom Unit Available Today!

New Owners, New Management! This building is being completely renovated! New owners will be renovating all units, common spaces and exterior areas of the building. Currently, only units are being renovated and the first ones are just coming available!

Open concept, upper unit with all new flooring, paint, fixtures. We do not allow pets or smoking.

One Bedroom:
$525 Rent. Includes heat and water
$525 - $1050 Security Deposit

There is an on-site laundry and a common parking lot available as well.

We do full background, credit, employment and landlord reference checks on all applicants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3861900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 S 8th St have any available units?
1231 S 8th St has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1231 S 8th St have?
Some of 1231 S 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 S 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1231 S 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 S 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 1231 S 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manitowoc.
Does 1231 S 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 1231 S 8th St does offer parking.
Does 1231 S 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 S 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 S 8th St have a pool?
No, 1231 S 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1231 S 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1231 S 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 S 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 S 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 S 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 S 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
