Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

1202 Madison St, Apt 2

1202 Madison St · (920) 310-7903
Location

1202 Madison St, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly updated unit featuring hardwood floors throughout, new cabinets, counter tops, appliances, fixtures and hardware.

Features:
Large eat-in kitchen with much cabinet space
Rent Includes heat, gas, garbage, and water/ sewer
Pet friendly
Storage locker in basement
Washer and dryer hook ups in basement

Tenant's are responsible for electric

1 dog (fixed) at 35 lbs or less is welcome or 1 cat which must be declawed and fixed

Off street parking for one car

We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.
A very quiet mature 4 unit building with tons of natural sun light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

