1202 Madison St, Apt 2

Amenities
Newly updated unit featuring hardwood floors throughout, new cabinets, counter tops, appliances, fixtures and hardware.
Features:
Large eat-in kitchen with much cabinet space
Rent Includes heat, gas, garbage, and water/ sewer
Pet friendly
Storage locker in basement
Washer and dryer hook ups in basement
Tenant's are responsible for electric
1 dog (fixed) at 35 lbs or less is welcome or 1 cat which must be declawed and fixed
Off street parking for one car
We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.
A very quiet mature 4 unit building with tons of natural sun light