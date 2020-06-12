1202 Madison St, Apt 2

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Newly updated unit featuring hardwood floors throughout, new cabinets, counter tops, appliances, fixtures and hardware.



Features:

Large eat-in kitchen with much cabinet space

Rent Includes heat, gas, garbage, and water/ sewer

Pet friendly

Storage locker in basement

Washer and dryer hook ups in basement



Tenant's are responsible for electric



1 dog (fixed) at 35 lbs or less is welcome or 1 cat which must be declawed and fixed



Off street parking for one car



We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.

A very quiet mature 4 unit building with tons of natural sun light