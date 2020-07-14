All apartments in Madison
Velo 404

404 Division St. · (608) 765-5570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 Division St., Madison, WI 53704
Marquette

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Velo 404.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
green community
internet access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness. Happiness is the perfect blend of studio, one and two bedroom luxurious apartments designed in a modern/industrial architectural style with many units featuring enormous windows and vaulted ceilings for enormous amounts of personal happiness.

And if you choose to step out of your upscale Vélo 404 apartment, you’ll be stepping out into the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood which has more mojo than a mojito. That’s because you’re living in Madison’s most eclectic neighborhood with great restaurants, bars, music and shopping. And if stepping’s not your thing, but riding is, we’re right on the bike path. Oh happiness, I have found you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800)
Move-in Fees: $200 Earnest money fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: Up to 2 pets allowed
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/mo
restrictions: 2 dogs must each weigh 25 lb. or less; No aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $25/mo
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: $30/mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Velo 404 have any available units?
Velo 404 has 2 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Velo 404 have?
Some of Velo 404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Velo 404 currently offering any rent specials?
Velo 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Velo 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, Velo 404 is pet friendly.
Does Velo 404 offer parking?
Yes, Velo 404 offers parking.
Does Velo 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Velo 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Velo 404 have a pool?
Yes, Velo 404 has a pool.
Does Velo 404 have accessible units?
Yes, Velo 404 has accessible units.
Does Velo 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Velo 404 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Velo 404?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

