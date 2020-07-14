Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse green community internet access media room online portal smoke-free community

Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness. Happiness is the perfect blend of studio, one and two bedroom luxurious apartments designed in a modern/industrial architectural style with many units featuring enormous windows and vaulted ceilings for enormous amounts of personal happiness.



And if you choose to step out of your upscale Vélo 404 apartment, you’ll be stepping out into the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood which has more mojo than a mojito. That’s because you’re living in Madison’s most eclectic neighborhood with great restaurants, bars, music and shopping. And if stepping’s not your thing, but riding is, we’re right on the bike path. Oh happiness, I have found you!