Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

University Crossing

5102 Silvertree Run ·
Location

5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI 53705

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,560

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
internet access
media room
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise. With an ideal location near shopping centers, grocery stores, movie theaters, fantastic restaurants, bike paths, tennis courts and swimming, you’ll have convenient access to just about everything you would ever need. And once you return to your beautifully appointed luxury home, you’ll enjoy the splendor of stainless appliances, tile back splashes, modern fixtures, extra-large terraces and amenities that will make you want to stay inside as much as you’ll want to be outside. That’s University Crossing… it’s time to crossover to luxury living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800)
Move-in Fees: $200 Earnest money fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog
Cats
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: Heated Underground Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Extra Storage: $20

Frequently Asked Questions

Does University Crossing have any available units?
University Crossing has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does University Crossing have?
Some of University Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
University Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, University Crossing is pet friendly.
Does University Crossing offer parking?
Yes, University Crossing offers parking.
Does University Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, University Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does University Crossing have a pool?
No, University Crossing does not have a pool.
Does University Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, University Crossing has accessible units.
Does University Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Crossing has units with dishwashers.

