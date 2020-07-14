Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly bike storage clubhouse internet access media room

If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise. With an ideal location near shopping centers, grocery stores, movie theaters, fantastic restaurants, bike paths, tennis courts and swimming, you’ll have convenient access to just about everything you would ever need. And once you return to your beautifully appointed luxury home, you’ll enjoy the splendor of stainless appliances, tile back splashes, modern fixtures, extra-large terraces and amenities that will make you want to stay inside as much as you’ll want to be outside. That’s University Crossing… it’s time to crossover to luxury living.