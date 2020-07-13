Amenities
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014. All units were updated with high-end finishes including custom kitchen cabinets, imported granite, custom redesigned bathrooms, vinyl plank flooring, brush nickel fixtures, and LED lighting throughout. We also offer generous closet space, an accent wall in the dining room, and all new windows and screens. This is just a hint of what your new home has to offer! Within our community, Sycamore Woods provides residents with a new Fitness Center, Community Room and private swimming pool. An adjacent public park offers convenient access to recreation including a Basketball Court Playgrounds, and a covered picnic grove!This is a community you'll be proud to call home!