Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center cc payments conference room dog park e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014. All units were updated with high-end finishes including custom kitchen cabinets, imported granite, custom redesigned bathrooms, vinyl plank flooring, brush nickel fixtures, and LED lighting throughout. We also offer generous closet space, an accent wall in the dining room, and all new windows and screens. This is just a hint of what your new home has to offer! Within our community, Sycamore Woods provides residents with a new Fitness Center, Community Room and private swimming pool. An adjacent public park offers convenient access to recreation including a Basketball Court Playgrounds, and a covered picnic grove!This is a community you'll be proud to call home!