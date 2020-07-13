All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

Sycamore Woods

2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl · (833) 511-8782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI 53713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2611H_2 · Avail. Sep 3

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 2511P_5 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 2615H_1 · Avail. Sep 18

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2608P_4 · Avail. Aug 19

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 2608P_6 · Avail. Jul 31

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 2501P_2 · Avail. Aug 17

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sycamore Woods.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
conference room
dog park
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014. All units were updated with high-end finishes including custom kitchen cabinets, imported granite, custom redesigned bathrooms, vinyl plank flooring, brush nickel fixtures, and LED lighting throughout. We also offer generous closet space, an accent wall in the dining room, and all new windows and screens. This is just a hint of what your new home has to offer! Within our community, Sycamore Woods provides residents with a new Fitness Center, Community Room and private swimming pool. An adjacent public park offers convenient access to recreation including a Basketball Court Playgrounds, and a covered picnic grove!This is a community you'll be proud to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $399-full month based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 hold fee (applied to deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking lots throughout complex.
Storage Details: Free storage in basements of most buildings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sycamore Woods have any available units?
Sycamore Woods has 21 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Sycamore Woods have?
Some of Sycamore Woods's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sycamore Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Sycamore Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sycamore Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Sycamore Woods is pet friendly.
Does Sycamore Woods offer parking?
Yes, Sycamore Woods offers parking.
Does Sycamore Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sycamore Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sycamore Woods have a pool?
Yes, Sycamore Woods has a pool.
Does Sycamore Woods have accessible units?
No, Sycamore Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Sycamore Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sycamore Woods has units with dishwashers.
