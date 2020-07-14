All apartments in Madison
Find more places like Renew 78 West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, WI
/
Renew 78 West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Renew 78 West

78 Kessel Ct · (608) 260-7395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI 53711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. Aug 6

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 37 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,090

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renew 78 West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority. Please review our website to take advantage of our Virtual Tours and learn more about Self-Guided Tours. ReNew 78 West brings you apartment homes that offer spacious floorplans with updated fixtures and features. Conveniently located just off the Beltline Hwy in West Madison, youll have easy access to shopping at West Towne Mall, fine dining, parks, and bike paths. With a remodeled clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, and space to grill your favorite summer creations, we offer a community expertly curated with your comfort in mind. Schedule a personalized tour today to see why our residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non refundable)
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Cats
rent: $35

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renew 78 West have any available units?
Renew 78 West has 9 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Renew 78 West have?
Some of Renew 78 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renew 78 West currently offering any rent specials?
Renew 78 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Renew 78 West pet-friendly?
Yes, Renew 78 West is pet friendly.
Does Renew 78 West offer parking?
Yes, Renew 78 West offers parking.
Does Renew 78 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renew 78 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renew 78 West have a pool?
No, Renew 78 West does not have a pool.
Does Renew 78 West have accessible units?
No, Renew 78 West does not have accessible units.
Does Renew 78 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renew 78 West has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Renew 78 West?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd
Madison, WI 53562
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run
Madison, WI 53705
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl
Madison, WI 53711
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd
Madison, WI 53711
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street
Madison, WI 53703
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl
Madison, WI 53713
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd
Madison, WI 53713

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms
Madison Apartments with ParkingMadison Pet Friendly Places
Madison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIOconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WI
DeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown MadisonMarquette
Regent

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity