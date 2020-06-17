Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Located at 311 N. Hancock Street, Nichols Station is located directly across the street from James Madison Park and Lake Mendota. This attractive 2 bedroom/ 2 full bathroom condo boasts incredible lake views and extensive patio seating for summer day enjoyment.



Finishes include hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, custom lighting, fireplace and kitchens with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and Corian counter tops. This unit has been freshly painted, which beams a cozy warm vibe. Washer and Dryer in-unit and included in rent.



One underground parking stall is another perk, but for those who prefer to bike, bike racks are just outside your patio door. This location also offers easy access to the Madison Metro for those who like to get around by bus.



Residents are responsible for gas and electric. Water is included.

Sorry, no pets are allowed.

Resident must provide proof of renter's insurance when applying.