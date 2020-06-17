All apartments in Madison
Nichols Station
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:46 AM

Nichols Station

311 North Hancock Street · (608) 286-3825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 North Hancock Street, Madison, WI 53703
Downtown Madison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Located at 311 N. Hancock Street, Nichols Station is located directly across the street from James Madison Park and Lake Mendota. This attractive 2 bedroom/ 2 full bathroom condo boasts incredible lake views and extensive patio seating for summer day enjoyment.

Finishes include hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, custom lighting, fireplace and kitchens with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and Corian counter tops. This unit has been freshly painted, which beams a cozy warm vibe. Washer and Dryer in-unit and included in rent.

One underground parking stall is another perk, but for those who prefer to bike, bike racks are just outside your patio door. This location also offers easy access to the Madison Metro for those who like to get around by bus.

Residents are responsible for gas and electric. Water is included.
Sorry, no pets are allowed.
Resident must provide proof of renter's insurance when applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nichols Station have any available units?
Nichols Station has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Nichols Station have?
Some of Nichols Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nichols Station currently offering any rent specials?
Nichols Station isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nichols Station pet-friendly?
No, Nichols Station is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does Nichols Station offer parking?
Yes, Nichols Station does offer parking.
Does Nichols Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nichols Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nichols Station have a pool?
No, Nichols Station does not have a pool.
Does Nichols Station have accessible units?
No, Nichols Station does not have accessible units.
Does Nichols Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nichols Station has units with dishwashers.
