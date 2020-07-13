Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Livingston Place, I presume. Yes it is and yes you’ll love it there. It’s one of our newest properties, which means the most contemporary of all living atmospheres. With studio, 1, 2, and 2 bedroom plus den apartments, Livingston Place features unique, open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, balconies with highly desirable views, and fantastic kitchens.



But if you don’t want to cook in your fantastic kitchen, Willy Street is right out your front door where there are great restaurants, boutique stores and coffee shops. So are the bike paths, the lake, parks, two grocery stores, and the Capitol Square is only a short walk away. Interested? That’s not surprising since many people want to live at Livingston Place.