All apartments in Madison
Find more places like
Livingston Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, WI
/
Livingston Place
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

Livingston Place

310 S Livingston St · (608) 729-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Marquette
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI 53703
Marquette

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Livingston Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Livingston Place, I presume. Yes it is and yes you’ll love it there. It’s one of our newest properties, which means the most contemporary of all living atmospheres. With studio, 1, 2, and 2 bedroom plus den apartments, Livingston Place features unique, open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, balconies with highly desirable views, and fantastic kitchens.

But if you don’t want to cook in your fantastic kitchen, Willy Street is right out your front door where there are great restaurants, boutique stores and coffee shops. So are the bike paths, the lake, parks, two grocery stores, and the Capitol Square is only a short walk away. Interested? That’s not surprising since many people want to live at Livingston Place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $50/pet
Cats
fee: $25/pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Livingston Place have any available units?
Livingston Place has 2 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Livingston Place have?
Some of Livingston Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Livingston Place currently offering any rent specials?
Livingston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Livingston Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Livingston Place is pet friendly.
Does Livingston Place offer parking?
Yes, Livingston Place offers parking.
Does Livingston Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Livingston Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Livingston Place have a pool?
No, Livingston Place does not have a pool.
Does Livingston Place have accessible units?
Yes, Livingston Place has accessible units.
Does Livingston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Livingston Place has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run
Madison, WI 53705
Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct
Madison, WI 53705
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
Bel Mora
544 W Main St
Madison, WI 53703
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court
Madison, WI 53713
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln
Madison, WI 53714
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl
Madison, WI 53713
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave
Madison, WI 53707

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 BedroomsMadison Apartments with ParkingMadison Pet Friendly PlacesMadison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WIVerona, WIOconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WIDeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown MadisonMarquetteRegent

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical CollegeUniversity of Wisconsin Colleges