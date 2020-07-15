Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar internet access media room online portal smoke-free community

Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments. Located near the eclectic Williamson (“Willy”) Street, complete with terrific restaurants, boutique shops, and great coffee houses, Kennedy Place is also located near Willy Street Coop, Jenifer Street Market, the Barrymore Theatre, and it’s right on the bike path, near the lakes, and in the heart of the top summer festivals.



Kennedy Place features one, one plus den, and two bedroom upscale apartment homes – all with a heated underground parking space and high-speed internet included in your rent! Features include bright and open floor plans, large windows, private balconies, fireplaces and contemporary fixtures and amenities. Park your car in the heated underground parking, wash your clothes in in-unit washer/dryers, and if you need extra storage, Kennedy Place has plenty of it. As they say in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood, “I’ll meet you at Kennedy Place.”