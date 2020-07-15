All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Kennedy Place

2045 Atwood Avenue · (608) 387-8309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704
Marquette

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,505

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kennedy Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments. Located near the eclectic Williamson (“Willy”) Street, complete with terrific restaurants, boutique shops, and great coffee houses, Kennedy Place is also located near Willy Street Coop, Jenifer Street Market, the Barrymore Theatre, and it’s right on the bike path, near the lakes, and in the heart of the top summer festivals.

Kennedy Place features one, one plus den, and two bedroom upscale apartment homes – all with a heated underground parking space and high-speed internet included in your rent! Features include bright and open floor plans, large windows, private balconies, fireplaces and contemporary fixtures and amenities. Park your car in the heated underground parking, wash your clothes in in-unit washer/dryers, and if you need extra storage, Kennedy Place has plenty of it. As they say in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood, “I’ll meet you at Kennedy Place.”

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800)
Move-in Fees: $200 Earnest Money Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Heated underground parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kennedy Place have any available units?
Kennedy Place has 5 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Kennedy Place have?
Some of Kennedy Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kennedy Place currently offering any rent specials?
Kennedy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kennedy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Kennedy Place is pet friendly.
Does Kennedy Place offer parking?
Yes, Kennedy Place offers parking.
Does Kennedy Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kennedy Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kennedy Place have a pool?
No, Kennedy Place does not have a pool.
Does Kennedy Place have accessible units?
No, Kennedy Place does not have accessible units.
Does Kennedy Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kennedy Place has units with dishwashers.

