Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Cornerstone

266 Dunning Street · (608) 401-4452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI 53704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,560

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,570

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$2,080

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cornerstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
google fiber
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties. And perfectly located at the intersection of Atwood and Dunning, which just happens to be the intersection of great restaurants, the bike path, boutique shops, the Barrymore and very near Jenifer Street Market. We’ll let you in on a little secret. Cornerstone has cornered the upscale apartment market, and you’ll want to be a Cornerstone resident because you’re down with upscale, you love luxury, and you want what is wonderful. We all do, which is why you need to contact Prime Urban Properties and apply for your new apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: Up to 2 pets allowed.
Dogs
rent: $50/mo
restrictions: 2 dogs must each weigh 25 lb. or less; Aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $25/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cornerstone have any available units?
Cornerstone has 5 units available starting at $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Cornerstone have?
Some of Cornerstone's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cornerstone currently offering any rent specials?
Cornerstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cornerstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Cornerstone is pet friendly.
Does Cornerstone offer parking?
Yes, Cornerstone offers parking.
Does Cornerstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cornerstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cornerstone have a pool?
No, Cornerstone does not have a pool.
Does Cornerstone have accessible units?
No, Cornerstone does not have accessible units.
Does Cornerstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cornerstone has units with dishwashers.
