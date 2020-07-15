Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse google fiber internet access online portal smoke-free community

Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties. And perfectly located at the intersection of Atwood and Dunning, which just happens to be the intersection of great restaurants, the bike path, boutique shops, the Barrymore and very near Jenifer Street Market. We’ll let you in on a little secret. Cornerstone has cornered the upscale apartment market, and you’ll want to be a Cornerstone resident because you’re down with upscale, you love luxury, and you want what is wonderful. We all do, which is why you need to contact Prime Urban Properties and apply for your new apartment home today!