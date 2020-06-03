Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

You cant get much closer to the Capitol and still be in a luxury apartment home than City Gables. And when youre this near to the Capitol, youre near great restaurants, wonderful music venues, the lakes and bike paths, and the new Central Library. And when you go out, youll return to some of downtown Madisons largest apartments.



City Gables features renovated 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, many with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, stainless appliances, fireplaces and extra large closets. Extraordinarily large floor plans give you the space you need without the higher costs, which you dont need. Want to live in the city? Make it City Gables.