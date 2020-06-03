All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

City Gables

335 W Doty St · (608) 719-3968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 W Doty St, Madison, WI 53703
Downtown Madison

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Gables.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
You cant get much closer to the Capitol and still be in a luxury apartment home than City Gables. And when youre this near to the Capitol, youre near great restaurants, wonderful music venues, the lakes and bike paths, and the new Central Library. And when you go out, youll return to some of downtown Madisons largest apartments.\n\nCity Gables features renovated 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, many with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, stainless appliances, fireplaces and extra large closets. Extraordinarily large floor plans give you the space you need without the higher costs, which you dont need. Want to live in the city? Make it City Gables.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Contact for more details
Cats
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Parking garage: $145/month (single) $195/month (double space).
Storage Details: Storage units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City Gables have any available units?
City Gables has 4 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does City Gables have?
Some of City Gables's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Gables currently offering any rent specials?
City Gables is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Gables pet-friendly?
Yes, City Gables is pet friendly.
Does City Gables offer parking?
Yes, City Gables offers parking.
Does City Gables have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Gables offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Gables have a pool?
No, City Gables does not have a pool.
Does City Gables have accessible units?
Yes, City Gables has accessible units.
Does City Gables have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Gables has units with dishwashers.

