Amenities
You cant get much closer to the Capitol and still be in a luxury apartment home than City Gables. And when youre this near to the Capitol, youre near great restaurants, wonderful music venues, the lakes and bike paths, and the new Central Library. And when you go out, youll return to some of downtown Madisons largest apartments.\n\nCity Gables features renovated 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, many with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, stainless appliances, fireplaces and extra large closets. Extraordinarily large floor plans give you the space you need without the higher costs, which you dont need. Want to live in the city? Make it City Gables.