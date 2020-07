Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access smoke-free community

Bellissimo, thats what people say about the upscale apartments at Bel Mora. And Mora is what you get more luxury, more features and more convenience. Thats because Bel Mora is located smack-dab in the middle of some many great places. Being in the Bassett neighborhood means being near all the activities that happen in and around The Square, youre near the lakes, the bike path, UW and Madisons greatest restaurants.



Theres a wonderful mix of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments all with modern amenities that youd expect from Prime Urban Properties including large windows for added sunlight, open floor plans, heated underground parking, washers and dryers in the apartments and contemporary fixtures that add more to Bel Mora.