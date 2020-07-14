Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No

doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to

pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine. However, it really

doesn’t matter since Aventine is Madison’s newest luxury apartment building that’s

already creating a buzz throughout the city. And why you ask? For starters it has an

onsite manager, a fitness center and bike storage; but it also has a dry cleaning service

and a dog washing station, which basically means both you and your hound will always

be clean! Located in the heart of the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood, Aventine will put you on the

path to wonder, entertainment, fine dining, great shopping, and, of course, the bike path.

Known as one of Madison’s most eclectic neighborhoods, Schenk-Atwood is minutes

from downtown and seconds to great restaurants and the Barrymore, the city’s

venerable concert venue. Make the scene in the neighborhood that’s had a lasting

sheen, make it at Aventine.