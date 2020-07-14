All apartments in Madison
Find more places like
Aventine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, WI
/
Aventine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Aventine

1958 Atwood Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Marquette
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704
Marquette

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 231 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,490

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 330 · Avail. now

$1,510

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aventine.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No
doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to
pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine. However, it really
doesn’t matter since Aventine is Madison’s newest luxury apartment building that’s
already creating a buzz throughout the city. And why you ask? For starters it has an
onsite manager, a fitness center and bike storage; but it also has a dry cleaning service
and a dog washing station, which basically means both you and your hound will always
be clean! Located in the heart of the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood, Aventine will put you on the
path to wonder, entertainment, fine dining, great shopping, and, of course, the bike path.
Known as one of Madison’s most eclectic neighborhoods, Schenk-Atwood is minutes
from downtown and seconds to great restaurants and the Barrymore, the city’s
venerable concert venue. Make the scene in the neighborhood that’s had a lasting
sheen, make it at Aventine.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Must weigh 25 lbs or less each for two dogs
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aventine have any available units?
Aventine has 5 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Aventine have?
Some of Aventine's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aventine currently offering any rent specials?
Aventine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aventine pet-friendly?
Yes, Aventine is pet friendly.
Does Aventine offer parking?
Yes, Aventine offers parking.
Does Aventine have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aventine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aventine have a pool?
No, Aventine does not have a pool.
Does Aventine have accessible units?
Yes, Aventine has accessible units.
Does Aventine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aventine has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd
Madison, WI 53562
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr
Madison, WI 53714
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St
Madison, WI 53703
University Row
725 University Row
Madison, WI 53705
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street
Madison, WI 53704
Whitcomb Corner Apartments
4930 Whitcomb Drive
Madison, WI 53711
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court
Madison, WI 53713
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way
Madison, WI 53711

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 BedroomsMadison Apartments with ParkingMadison Pet Friendly PlacesMadison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WIVerona, WIOconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WIDeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown MadisonMarquetteRegent

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical CollegeUniversity of Wisconsin Colleges