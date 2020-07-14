Amenities
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No
doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to
pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine. However, it really
doesn’t matter since Aventine is Madison’s newest luxury apartment building that’s
already creating a buzz throughout the city. And why you ask? For starters it has an
onsite manager, a fitness center and bike storage; but it also has a dry cleaning service
and a dog washing station, which basically means both you and your hound will always
be clean! Located in the heart of the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood, Aventine will put you on the
path to wonder, entertainment, fine dining, great shopping, and, of course, the bike path.
Known as one of Madison’s most eclectic neighborhoods, Schenk-Atwood is minutes
from downtown and seconds to great restaurants and the Barrymore, the city’s
venerable concert venue. Make the scene in the neighborhood that’s had a lasting
sheen, make it at Aventine.