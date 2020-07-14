All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Avalon Madison Village

4647 Atticus Way · (608) 471-7967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI 53711
Allied

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4637-201 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1263 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Madison Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
community garden
media room
playground
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side. Our outstanding customer service and modern amenities make these newly renovated apartment homes really stand out! With easy access to the Beltline and located just 5 miles from downtown Madison, getting around the city has never been easier. We encourage you to browse our photo gallery and then schedule your appointment for a personalized tour and see why we say you'll want to make us your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
rent: $20 for 1 cat/month, $30 for 2 cats/month
Parking Details: Heated underground parking, off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Madison Village have any available units?
Avalon Madison Village has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Madison Village have?
Some of Avalon Madison Village's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Madison Village currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Madison Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Madison Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Madison Village is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Madison Village offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Madison Village offers parking.
Does Avalon Madison Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Madison Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Madison Village have a pool?
No, Avalon Madison Village does not have a pool.
Does Avalon Madison Village have accessible units?
No, Avalon Madison Village does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Madison Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Madison Village has units with dishwashers.
