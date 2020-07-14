All apartments in Madison
Asana
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Asana

2081 Atwood Ave · (608) 401-4457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53707
Marquette

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,410

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,510

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Asana.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
green community
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy. Or maybe it’s your abode to joy. In any event, live joyfully in a one-bedroom or studio apartment at Asana.

And if you care to venture from your apartment of well-being, you’ll find yourself surrounded by the trendiest neighborhood in Madison. We call it Schenk-Atwood, you’ll call it vibrant, exciting, entertaining and delicious. With great restaurants around every corner, the Barrymore Theater across the street, the renowned Jenifer Street Market a few blocks away, the bike path, boutique shopping, and Lake Monona a short stroll away, it’s time to make your move. It’s time for Asana.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets allowed
restrictions: 25 lb. or less; Aggressive breeds.
Dogs
rent: $50/mo
Cats
rent: $25/mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Asana have any available units?
Asana has 2 units available starting at $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Asana have?
Some of Asana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Asana currently offering any rent specials?
Asana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Asana pet-friendly?
Yes, Asana is pet friendly.
Does Asana offer parking?
Yes, Asana offers parking.
Does Asana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Asana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Asana have a pool?
No, Asana does not have a pool.
Does Asana have accessible units?
Yes, Asana has accessible units.
Does Asana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Asana has units with dishwashers.
