Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard green community internet access online portal smoke-free community

Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy. Or maybe it’s your abode to joy. In any event, live joyfully in a one-bedroom or studio apartment at Asana.



And if you care to venture from your apartment of well-being, you’ll find yourself surrounded by the trendiest neighborhood in Madison. We call it Schenk-Atwood, you’ll call it vibrant, exciting, entertaining and delicious. With great restaurants around every corner, the Barrymore Theater across the street, the renowned Jenifer Street Market a few blocks away, the bike path, boutique shopping, and Lake Monona a short stroll away, it’s time to make your move. It’s time for Asana.