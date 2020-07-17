All apartments in Madison
Find more places like 6741 Jacobs Way, 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, WI
/
6741 Jacobs Way, 2
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:36 PM

6741 Jacobs Way, 2

6741 Jacobs Way · (608) 238-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6741 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI 53711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,069

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1st floor, 2-bedroom/2 bath, air conditioned unit with a wood-burning fireplace, patio, all appliances, attached garage, and a coin-operated laundry in the basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. Pets accepted, must be pre-authorized, pet fee applied.

To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7-days-a-week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, please check out www.RippleRent.com.
4-Unit - West. 1-car attached garage. Pets accepted. Laundries in units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 have any available units?
6741 Jacobs Way, 2 has a unit available for $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 have?
Some of 6741 Jacobs Way, 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6741 Jacobs Way, 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 offer parking?
Yes, 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 offers parking.
Does 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 have a pool?
No, 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 have accessible units?
No, 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6741 Jacobs Way, 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6741 Jacobs Way, 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run
Madison, WI 53705
Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct
Madison, WI 53705
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl
Madison, WI 53711
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street
Madison, WI 53704
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court
Madison, WI 53713
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street
Madison, WI 53703
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln
Madison, WI 53714
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd
Madison, WI 53713

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms
Madison Apartments with ParkingMadison Pet Friendly Places
Madison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WI
Waunakee, WIVerona, WIDelavan, WIDeForest, WI
Beloit, WIEdgerton, WIJanesville, WIReedsburg, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Madison
Marquette

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity