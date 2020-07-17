6741 Jacobs Way, 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1st floor, 2-bedroom/2 bath, air conditioned unit with a wood-burning fireplace, patio, all appliances, attached garage, and a coin-operated laundry in the basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. Pets accepted, must be pre-authorized, pet fee applied.



To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7-days-a-week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, please check out www.RippleRent.com.

4-Unit - West. 1-car attached garage. Pets accepted. Laundries in units.