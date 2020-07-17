All apartments in Madison
415 South Livingston Street
415 South Livingston Street

415 South Livingston Street · (608) 444-8855
Location

415 South Livingston Street, Madison, WI 53703
Marquette

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $2190 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,190

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful spacious 4-5 bedroom, 2 bath House across Lake Monona beach, walking distance to UW campus,Convention Center Capitol and much more. Free offstreet parking for six cars. Laundry, nice view of the lake, Beautiful hardwood throughout, foyer, French doors, OK for four or five people, porch and deck. This house has alot of character and charm. Must see. Please Call James at 608-444-8855
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 South Livingston Street have any available units?
415 South Livingston Street has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 South Livingston Street have?
Some of 415 South Livingston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 South Livingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 South Livingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 South Livingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 South Livingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 South Livingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 South Livingston Street offers parking.
Does 415 South Livingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 South Livingston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 South Livingston Street have a pool?
No, 415 South Livingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 South Livingston Street have accessible units?
No, 415 South Livingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 South Livingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 South Livingston Street has units with dishwashers.
