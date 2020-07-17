415 South Livingston Street

Amenities
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful spacious 4-5 bedroom, 2 bath House across Lake Monona beach, walking distance to UW campus,Convention Center Capitol and much more. Free offstreet parking for six cars. Laundry, nice view of the lake, Beautiful hardwood throughout, foyer, French doors, OK for four or five people, porch and deck. This house has alot of character and charm. Must see. Please Call James at 608-444-8855
no emails and texts please
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/madison-wi?lid=13498916
