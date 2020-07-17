415 South Livingston Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available 08/15/20 Beautiful spacious 4-5 bedroom, 2 bath House across Lake Monona beach, walking distance to UW campus,Convention Center Capitol and much more. Free offstreet parking for six cars. Laundry, nice view of the lake, Beautiful hardwood throughout, foyer, French doors, OK for four or five people, porch and deck. This house has alot of character and charm. Must see. Please Call James at 608-444-8855

no emails and texts please



