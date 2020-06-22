All apartments in Madison
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

3317 Harvey Street, 5

3317 Harvey Street · (608) 238-2044
Location

3317 Harvey Street, Madison, WI 53705
Sunset Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
1st floor, 2-bedroom unit at 3317 building with hardwoods floors. Great location across from Whole Foods and near UW, VA Hospital and University Ave businesses, backs up to walking/biking trail access to Quarry Park. Tenant pays electric only. No smoking. Assigned, 1 off-street parking spot plus street parking. Sorry no dogs, but cats OK!

To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7-days-a-week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, please go to www.RippleRents.com or call 608-238-2044.

KR
6-Unit near UW, VA hospital and University Ave, on a quiet courtyard across from Whole Foods. Coin-operated laundry and storage units in basement. 1 off-street parking place for all but studios. For studios, there is plenty of on-street parking available - get parking pass from the City. Sorry no dogs, but cats OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Harvey Street, 5 have any available units?
3317 Harvey Street, 5 has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Harvey Street, 5 have?
Some of 3317 Harvey Street, 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Harvey Street, 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Harvey Street, 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Harvey Street, 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 Harvey Street, 5 is pet friendly.
Does 3317 Harvey Street, 5 offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Harvey Street, 5 does offer parking.
Does 3317 Harvey Street, 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Harvey Street, 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Harvey Street, 5 have a pool?
No, 3317 Harvey Street, 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Harvey Street, 5 have accessible units?
No, 3317 Harvey Street, 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Harvey Street, 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Harvey Street, 5 has units with dishwashers.
