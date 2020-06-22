3317 Harvey Street, 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

1st floor, 2-bedroom unit at 3317 building with hardwoods floors. Great location across from Whole Foods and near UW, VA Hospital and University Ave businesses, backs up to walking/biking trail access to Quarry Park. Tenant pays electric only. No smoking. Assigned, 1 off-street parking spot plus street parking. Sorry no dogs, but cats OK!



To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7-days-a-week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, please go to www.RippleRents.com or call 608-238-2044.



6-Unit near UW, VA hospital and University Ave, on a quiet courtyard across from Whole Foods. Coin-operated laundry and storage units in basement. 1 off-street parking place for all but studios. For studios, there is plenty of on-street parking available - get parking pass from the City. Sorry no dogs, but cats OK!