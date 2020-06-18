All apartments in Madison
3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114

3114 Churchill Drive · (608) 620-3122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3114 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI 53713
Arbor Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ranch Style Duplex - 3BedRoom / 2 Bath / Wheel Chair Accessible
Churchill Drive/ Todd Drive (West Side)

Location
- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall, University)
- Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses
- Near major bus line
- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood
- Schools: Leopold Elementary School, Cherokee Middle School, West High School

Technical specifications
- 3 large bedrooms; spacious and homely
- 2 full bathrooms
- One-car garage + parking
- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom
- Mini blinds
- Fenced yard
- Large living room
- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space
- Approximately 1400 square feet
- Flooring: hardwood / Carpet / Tiles

Condition
- Clean and well-maintained property
- Recently painted
- Well-insulated
- Energy efficient light fixtures

Amenities
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal
- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer
- Central air
- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)

Thanks for looking and have a great day!

Rent + Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)
Available: Soon
Contact Information: 608 620 3122
Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com

Keywords: Apartment, Apartments, Home, Duplex, Condominium, Town Home, Townhouse, House for Rent, West Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Verona, EPIC, University of Wisconsin, Hospital, Wheel chair

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 have any available units?
3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, WI.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 have?
Some of 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 currently offering any rent specials?
3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 is pet friendly.
Does 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 offer parking?
Yes, 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 does offer parking.
Does 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 have a pool?
No, 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 does not have a pool.
Does 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 have accessible units?
Yes, 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 has accessible units.
Does 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114-3116 Churchill Drive - 3114 has units with dishwashers.
