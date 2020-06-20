All apartments in Madison
Find more places like 2822 Ashford Lane, 22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

2822 Ashford Lane, 22

2822 Ashford Lane · (608) 238-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2822 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI 53713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2nd floor, carpeted, 2-bedroom unit with walk-through closet between master bedroom and bath. Wood laminate/vinyl/tile floors in bath, dining, and kitchen, which includes fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric utility only. Off-street parking. Authorized, adult pets accepted. For more information or to schedule a walk-through, go to www.ripplerents.com or call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment! KR
16-Unit - South. Off-street parking. Pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 have any available units?
2822 Ashford Lane, 22 has a unit available for $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 have?
Some of 2822 Ashford Lane, 22's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Ashford Lane, 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 is pet friendly.
Does 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 offer parking?
Yes, 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 does offer parking.
Does 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 have a pool?
No, 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 have accessible units?
No, 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 Ashford Lane, 22 has units with dishwashers.
