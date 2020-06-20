2822 Ashford Lane, 22

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2nd floor, carpeted, 2-bedroom unit with walk-through closet between master bedroom and bath. Wood laminate/vinyl/tile floors in bath, dining, and kitchen, which includes fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric utility only. Off-street parking. Authorized, adult pets accepted. For more information or to schedule a walk-through, go to www.ripplerents.com or call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment! KR

16-Unit - South. Off-street parking. Pets accepted.