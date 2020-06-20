All apartments in Madison
Find more places like 2618 Fairfield Place, 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, WI
/
2618 Fairfield Place, 3
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

2618 Fairfield Place, 3

2618 Fairfield Place · (608) 238-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2618 Fairfield Place, Madison, WI 53704
Eken Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Landlord pays all utilities for this 2nd floor, 1 bedroom unit with newly refinished wood floors in near east side house on a quiet short-street. Stove, fridge, and disposal included in kitchen. Bathroom is yours alone, just a few feet across the hall - only one other tenant has hallway access, but again, the bathroom is private to you. Bring your window AC unit. Coin-operated laundry in basement. On-street parking. Cats and small dogs accepted.

Walk Score 73: Very Walkable! Bike Score 93: Biker's Paradise! Transit Score 52: Bus stop about 1.5 blocks away! http://www.walkscore.com/how-it-works/

To set up a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7-days-a-week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, go to www.RippleRents.com. We look forward to working with you!
5-Unit - East. Pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 have any available units?
2618 Fairfield Place, 3 has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 have?
Some of 2618 Fairfield Place, 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Fairfield Place, 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 offer parking?
No, 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 have a pool?
No, 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 have accessible units?
No, 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Fairfield Place, 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2618 Fairfield Place, 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run
Madison, WI 53705
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl
Madison, WI 53711
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd
Madison, WI 53711
City Gables
335 W Doty St
Madison, WI 53703
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court
Madison, WI 53713
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl
Madison, WI 53713
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave
Madison, WI 53707

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms
Madison Apartments with ParkingMadison Pet Friendly Places
Madison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIOconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WI
DeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown MadisonMarquette
Regent

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity