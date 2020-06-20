2618 Fairfield Place, 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Landlord pays all utilities for this 2nd floor, 1 bedroom unit with newly refinished wood floors in near east side house on a quiet short-street. Stove, fridge, and disposal included in kitchen. Bathroom is yours alone, just a few feet across the hall - only one other tenant has hallway access, but again, the bathroom is private to you. Bring your window AC unit. Coin-operated laundry in basement. On-street parking. Cats and small dogs accepted.



Walk Score 73: Very Walkable! Bike Score 93: Biker's Paradise! Transit Score 52: Bus stop about 1.5 blocks away! http://www.walkscore.com/how-it-works/



To set up a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7-days-a-week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, go to www.RippleRents.com. We look forward to working with you!

5-Unit - East. Pets accepted.