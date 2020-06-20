All apartments in Madison
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:11 AM

2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A

2313 Brentwood Parkway · (608) 238-2044
Location

2313 Brentwood Parkway, Madison, WI 53704
Brentwood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch. Tenant will occupy 1 lockable bedroom and share the bath, kitchen and common areas with 1 other tenant. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Sorry, no pets in roomed apartments. Off-street parking space. Landlord pays utilities!

To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings, go to www.RippleRents.com.
4-Unit - East. Off-street parking. Authorized pets accepted, except in roomed units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A have any available units?
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A have?
Some of 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A is pet friendly.
Does 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A does offer parking.
Does 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A have a pool?
No, 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A have accessible units?
No, 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
