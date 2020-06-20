2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch. Tenant will occupy 1 lockable bedroom and share the bath, kitchen and common areas with 1 other tenant. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Sorry, no pets in roomed apartments. Off-street parking space. Landlord pays utilities!



4-Unit - East. Off-street parking. Authorized pets accepted, except in roomed units.