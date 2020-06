Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom third floor flat located in great Willy St Neighborhood.

Hardwood floors and large rooms. Open walk thru kitchen.

Available August 1st, 2020.



1028 Williamson St #3



$1200 per month



KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 3 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease duration: 1 year

Deposit: One month

Laundry: Coin opp in basement

Property Type: Apartment

Utilities: Water and Trash included in the rent

Residents responsible for Heat, Electricity and Gas.

Pets: Cats may be considered with monthly pet fee.

Parking: Street Parking

NO SMOKING



Description:

Great Location in Williamson St Neighborhood-close to capital

Laundry located in basement.