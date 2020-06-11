All apartments in Luxemburg
Find more places like 377 Prairie Lane #18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Luxemburg, WI
/
377 Prairie Lane #18
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

377 Prairie Lane #18

377 Prairie Lane · (920) 267-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

377 Prairie Lane, Luxemburg, WI 54217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Structure Type: Complex.

Level: Upper.

Number of Bedrooms: 2

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Heat and Water.

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric.

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlord responsibility.

Pets: Sorry, no pets.

Parking: 1 assigned garage parking spot and 1 assigned outside parking spot.

Laundry: Coin Op Laundry in the complex.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.
This two bedroom includes: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Air Conditioning, Garage, Window Treatments, Coin Op Laundry in the complex. Heat and Water included in the rent. It is located next to schools, grocery stores, gas stations, and many other local businesses. Must view to appreciate. Sorry, no pets.
$25 application fee for all applicants to cover background checks including eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.
All showings and applications are scheduled and filled out exclusively via our website.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Prairie Lane #18 have any available units?
377 Prairie Lane #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Luxemburg, WI.
What amenities does 377 Prairie Lane #18 have?
Some of 377 Prairie Lane #18's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 Prairie Lane #18 currently offering any rent specials?
377 Prairie Lane #18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Prairie Lane #18 pet-friendly?
No, 377 Prairie Lane #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Luxemburg.
Does 377 Prairie Lane #18 offer parking?
Yes, 377 Prairie Lane #18 does offer parking.
Does 377 Prairie Lane #18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 Prairie Lane #18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Prairie Lane #18 have a pool?
No, 377 Prairie Lane #18 does not have a pool.
Does 377 Prairie Lane #18 have accessible units?
No, 377 Prairie Lane #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Prairie Lane #18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 377 Prairie Lane #18 has units with dishwashers.
Does 377 Prairie Lane #18 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 377 Prairie Lane #18 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 377 Prairie Lane #18?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manitowoc, WIGreen Bay, WI
Appleton, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity