All apartments in Loyal
Find more places like 215 N Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loyal, WI
/
215 N Main Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

215 N Main Street

215 South Main Street · (715) 635-1749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

215 South Main Street, Loyal, WI 54446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 N Main Street · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
LOYAL, WI - Available now - 1-bedroom apartment w/attached 1-stall garage - LOYAL, WI - This is a great 1-bedroom apartment available with a 1-stall attached garage and all utilities except electric are included in the rent. Available for immediate occupancy for $700 per month and $700 security deposit. The rent includes water, heat, satellite TV, internet, washer and dryer hookup. Sorry no pets. Contact Dana at 715-797-8120 for more information and to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4618491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 N Main Street have any available units?
215 N Main Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 215 N Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 N Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 N Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loyal.
Does 215 N Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 N Main Street offers parking.
Does 215 N Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 N Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N Main Street have a pool?
No, 215 N Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 N Main Street have accessible units?
No, 215 N Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 N Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 N Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 N Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 215 N Main Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity