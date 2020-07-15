215 N Main Street

Amenities

LOYAL, WI - Available now - 1-bedroom apartment w/attached 1-stall garage - LOYAL, WI - This is a great 1-bedroom apartment available with a 1-stall attached garage and all utilities except electric are included in the rent. Available for immediate occupancy for $700 per month and $700 security deposit. The rent includes water, heat, satellite TV, internet, washer and dryer hookup. Sorry no pets. Contact Dana at 715-797-8120 for more information and to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4618491)