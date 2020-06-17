1207 Rose Hill Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

1207 Rosehill Road. This unit won't last long! Elderly friendly in a great area. Features 1st floor laundry. Large 1 car garage. Extra large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Plenty of storage room with a full, clean basement. Many upgrades throughout including stainless steel dishwasher, tiled backsplash, and updated fixtures. 2nd full bathroom in the basement. All utilities are separate and not included in monthly rent.



To schedule a showing call or text Tammy at 920-312-3636

