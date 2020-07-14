All apartments in Lake Geneva
Home
/
Lake Geneva, WI
/
Ridges of Geneva East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 PM

Ridges of Geneva East

Open Now until 5pm
400 S Edwards Blvd · (810) 202-0825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

400 S Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 163 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 276 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridges of Geneva East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
on-site laundry
online portal
The Ridges is a community focused on comfort, quality & convenience. *Beautiful Heated Pool *Fitness Facility *Private Garages *Great Location *Clubhouse *On-Site Management *Wooded Surroundings *A Sense of Community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $650
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Parking Details: 1 car detached garages with every apartment, plus open lot. Other. 1 surface parking spot and 1 garage spot are included in the rent. You must park a car in your garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridges of Geneva East have any available units?
Ridges of Geneva East has 11 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ridges of Geneva East have?
Some of Ridges of Geneva East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridges of Geneva East currently offering any rent specials?
Ridges of Geneva East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridges of Geneva East pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridges of Geneva East is pet friendly.
Does Ridges of Geneva East offer parking?
Yes, Ridges of Geneva East offers parking.
Does Ridges of Geneva East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridges of Geneva East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridges of Geneva East have a pool?
Yes, Ridges of Geneva East has a pool.
Does Ridges of Geneva East have accessible units?
No, Ridges of Geneva East does not have accessible units.
Does Ridges of Geneva East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridges of Geneva East has units with dishwashers.
Does Ridges of Geneva East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridges of Geneva East has units with air conditioning.
