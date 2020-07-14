Ridges of Geneva East

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $650
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Parking Details: 1 car detached garages with every apartment, plus open lot. Other. 1 surface parking spot and 1 garage spot are included in the rent. You must park a car in your garage.