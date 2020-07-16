All apartments in La Crosse
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

940 Redfield St

940 Redfield Street · (608) 498-9640
Location

940 Redfield Street, La Crosse, WI 54601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 940 Redfield St · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute 2 bed / 1 bath home with central A/C, large yard in great south side neighborhood - This cute home has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a couple large closet/utility rooms for extra space. Features a large central living/dining room and a modern kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher. Back yard is large and quiet and can fit three cars parking off of alley. House has central air conditioning installed!

Pets accepted upon review with $25/month (per pet) pet rent and refundable $250 pet deposit. Resident is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No smoking inside of property.

For more information visit www.rentwithmvp.com

(RLNE4170113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Redfield St have any available units?
940 Redfield St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 940 Redfield St have?
Some of 940 Redfield St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Redfield St currently offering any rent specials?
940 Redfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Redfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Redfield St is pet friendly.
Does 940 Redfield St offer parking?
Yes, 940 Redfield St offers parking.
Does 940 Redfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Redfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Redfield St have a pool?
No, 940 Redfield St does not have a pool.
Does 940 Redfield St have accessible units?
No, 940 Redfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Redfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Redfield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Redfield St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 940 Redfield St has units with air conditioning.
