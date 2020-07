Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking pet friendly accepts section 8 carport clubhouse playground

Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping. Our prime location offers fabulous shopping, restaurants & recreation all seconds from your doorstep! Just 1 mile to I-94 makes the commute to Chicago or Milwaukee an easy ride!

Our Residents say they live at Windsong Village because of the great apartments and fantastic location, but they stay year after year because of the friendly and professional on-site management. Come see why so many love to call us home!