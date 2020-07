Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 clubhouse guest parking key fob access

Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool. Kenosha Commons features apartments with private entrances and apartments that are fully handicap accessible. Our professional on-site staff will help you find a home that suits all your needs.