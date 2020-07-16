All apartments in Kenosha
Find more places like 8059 27th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenosha, WI
/
8059 27th Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

8059 27th Ave

8059 27th Avenue · (262) 654-7000 ext. 21
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kenosha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

8059 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143
Sunnyside South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8059 27th Ave - Upper · Avail. Aug 10

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8059 27th Ave - Upper Available 08/10/20 Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! - Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! Features include eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, Large open living room, Master bedroom with small balcony off master, plenty of storage closets, 1 car garage stall is included with unit (Southstall), shared driveway with lower tenant, shared use of large back yard. Basement laundry hook-ups.

*Managed by Landlord after lease signing
*Landlord performs lawn care & snow removal

Lease Term: 1 year
Security deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer.
Renters insurance required.
Schools: Vernon, Lance, Tremper 
No pets allowed.
No housing programs accepted.
No smoking allowed.
No evictions allowed.
Must have 2 years of rental history with good standing landlord reference/s (timely rent payments, no lease violations, no monies owed to landlord) or proof of home ownership with on time mortgage payments.
Minimum of 12 consecutive months at current employer (if not, an applicant must have been at a previous employer for 12 consecutive months in a similar field) employment verification required.
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $3,285 for 12 consecutive months.
Qualifying credit required and no bankruptcies in the last 12 months. 
*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request.
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3338935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8059 27th Ave have any available units?
8059 27th Ave has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8059 27th Ave have?
Some of 8059 27th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8059 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8059 27th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8059 27th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8059 27th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenosha.
Does 8059 27th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8059 27th Ave offers parking.
Does 8059 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8059 27th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8059 27th Ave have a pool?
No, 8059 27th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8059 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8059 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8059 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8059 27th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8059 27th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8059 27th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8059 27th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave
Kenosha, WI 53142
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St
Kenosha, WI 53142
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 BedroomsKenosha 2 Bedrooms
Kenosha Apartments with GaragesKenosha Dog Friendly Apartments
Kenosha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WI
Mount Prospect, ILRacine, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WIPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, IL
Glenview, ILGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILWhitefish Bay, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity