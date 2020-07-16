Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

8059 27th Ave - Upper Available 08/10/20 Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! - Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! Features include eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, Large open living room, Master bedroom with small balcony off master, plenty of storage closets, 1 car garage stall is included with unit (Southstall), shared driveway with lower tenant, shared use of large back yard. Basement laundry hook-ups.



*Managed by Landlord after lease signing

*Landlord performs lawn care & snow removal



Lease Term: 1 year

Security deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer.

Renters insurance required.

Schools: Vernon, Lance, Tremper

No pets allowed.

No housing programs accepted.

No smoking allowed.

No evictions allowed.

Must have 2 years of rental history with good standing landlord reference/s (timely rent payments, no lease violations, no monies owed to landlord) or proof of home ownership with on time mortgage payments.

Minimum of 12 consecutive months at current employer (if not, an applicant must have been at a previous employer for 12 consecutive months in a similar field) employment verification required.

Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $3,285 for 12 consecutive months.

Qualifying credit required and no bankruptcies in the last 12 months.

*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request.

Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.



