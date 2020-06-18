6716 23rd Ave

Amenities
Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry hookups, high-efficiency furnace, 1 off-street parking space.
*Managed by Landlord after lease signing
*Landlord performs lawn care & snow removal
Pets: No pets allowed
Lease Term: 1 year
Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in
Tenant pays all utilities; gas, electric, water/sewer
Schools: Grewenow, Lincoln, Tremper
No housing programs accepted
No smoking allowed
No Evictions
No bankruptcies allowed within last 12 months
Minimum of 1 year on job required
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $2,385 for 12 consecutive months
Credit/Background/Landlord/Employment Verification required
*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.
(RLNE4410513)