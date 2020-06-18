6716 23rd Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry hookups, high-efficiency furnace, 1 off-street parking space.



*Managed by Landlord after lease signing

*Landlord performs lawn care & snow removal



Pets: No pets allowed

Lease Term: 1 year

Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in

Tenant pays all utilities; gas, electric, water/sewer

Schools: Grewenow, Lincoln, Tremper

No housing programs accepted

No smoking allowed

No Evictions

No bankruptcies allowed within last 12 months

Minimum of 1 year on job required

Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $2,385 for 12 consecutive months

Credit/Background/Landlord/Employment Verification required

*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request

