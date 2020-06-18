All apartments in Kenosha
Kenosha, WI
6716 23rd Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

6716 23rd Ave

6716 23rd Avenue · (262) 654-7000 ext. 21
Location

6716 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143
St. Joe's

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6716 23rd Avenue - Upper · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry hookups, high-efficiency furnace, 1 off-street parking space.

*Managed by Landlord after lease signing
*Landlord performs lawn care & snow removal

Pets: No pets allowed
Lease Term: 1 year
Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in
Tenant pays all utilities; gas, electric, water/sewer
Schools: Grewenow, Lincoln, Tremper 
No housing programs accepted
No smoking allowed 
No Evictions
No bankruptcies allowed within last 12 months
Minimum of 1 year on job required 
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $2,385 for 12 consecutive months
Credit/Background/Landlord/Employment Verification required
*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request 
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4410513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 23rd Ave have any available units?
6716 23rd Ave has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6716 23rd Ave have?
Some of 6716 23rd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6716 23rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6716 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6716 23rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 6716 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 6716 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6716 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 6716 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6716 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6716 23rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6716 23rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
