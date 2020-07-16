Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

6411 32nd Ave - Lower Available 09/08/20 Spacious 3 BR 1.5 bath Lower - 3 bedroom lower with full bath & additional half bath! Many updates including updated kitchen cabinets & dishwasher, spacious main bath with 2 sinks, hardwood flooring throughout, updated windows, access to shared basement for storage and laundry hookups (gas dryer), deck off kitchen, 1 off street parking space in rear.



*Managed by Landlord after lease signing.

*Landlord performs lawn care and snow removal.



Lease Term: 1 year

Security deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water/sewer.

Renters insurance required.

Schools: Roosevelt, Lincoln, Indian Trail

No pets allowed.

No housing programs accepted.

No smoking allowed.

No evictions allowed.

Must have 2 years of rental history with good standing landlord reference/s (timely rent payments, no lease violations, no monies owed to landlord) or proof of home ownership with on time mortgage payments.

Minimum of 12 consecutive months at current employer (if not, an applicant must have been at a previous employer for 12 consecutive months in a similar field) employment verification required.

Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $2,625 for 12 consecutive months.

Qualifying credit required and no bankruptcies in the last 12 months.

*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request.

Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.



