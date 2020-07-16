All apartments in Kenosha
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

6411 32nd Ave

6411 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6411 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142
Roosevelt

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
6411 32nd Ave - Lower Available 09/08/20 Spacious 3 BR 1.5 bath Lower - 3 bedroom lower with full bath & additional half bath! Many updates including updated kitchen cabinets & dishwasher, spacious main bath with 2 sinks, hardwood flooring throughout, updated windows, access to shared basement for storage and laundry hookups (gas dryer), deck off kitchen, 1 off street parking space in rear.
 
*Managed by Landlord after lease signing.
*Landlord performs lawn care and snow removal.

Lease Term: 1 year
Security deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water/sewer.
Renters insurance required.
Schools: Roosevelt, Lincoln, Indian Trail 
No pets allowed.
No housing programs accepted.
No smoking allowed.
No evictions allowed.
Must have 2 years of rental history with good standing landlord reference/s (timely rent payments, no lease violations, no monies owed to landlord) or proof of home ownership with on time mortgage payments.
Minimum of 12 consecutive months at current employer (if not, an applicant must have been at a previous employer for 12 consecutive months in a similar field) employment verification required.
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $2,625 for 12 consecutive months.
Qualifying credit required and no bankruptcies in the last 12 months. 
*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request.
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4523241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 32nd Ave have any available units?
6411 32nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenosha, WI.
What amenities does 6411 32nd Ave have?
Some of 6411 32nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6411 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6411 32nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenosha.
Does 6411 32nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6411 32nd Ave offers parking.
Does 6411 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6411 32nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 32nd Ave have a pool?
No, 6411 32nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6411 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 6411 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 32nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 32nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6411 32nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
