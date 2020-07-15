All apartments in Kenosha
Find more places like 6121 12th Ave Lower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenosha, WI
/
6121 12th Ave Lower
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

6121 12th Ave Lower

6121 12th Avenue · (224) 419-1227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kenosha
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

6121 12th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143
Bain Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Lower · Avail. Aug 1

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Lower Available 08/01/20 6121 12th Ave (Lower), Kenosha, WI - Property Id: 322613

Recently renovated 2 BR 1 Bath, lower unit of a duplex with foyer, sitting area, and large kitchen, ready for August move-in. This unit features private entrances, living room, with an updated kitchen and a shared basement. Serious renters please call or text at 224-419-1227 to set up a show.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6121-12th-ave-kenosha-wi-unit-lower/322613
Property Id 322613

(RLNE5969694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 12th Ave Lower have any available units?
6121 12th Ave Lower has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6121 12th Ave Lower have?
Some of 6121 12th Ave Lower's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 12th Ave Lower currently offering any rent specials?
6121 12th Ave Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 12th Ave Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 6121 12th Ave Lower is pet friendly.
Does 6121 12th Ave Lower offer parking?
No, 6121 12th Ave Lower does not offer parking.
Does 6121 12th Ave Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 12th Ave Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 12th Ave Lower have a pool?
No, 6121 12th Ave Lower does not have a pool.
Does 6121 12th Ave Lower have accessible units?
No, 6121 12th Ave Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 12th Ave Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 6121 12th Ave Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 12th Ave Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 6121 12th Ave Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6121 12th Ave Lower?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St
Kenosha, WI 53142
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave
Kenosha, WI 53142

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKenosha 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kenosha Apartments with GaragesKenosha Dog Friendly Apartments
Kenosha Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WI
Mount Prospect, ILRacine, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WIPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, IL
Glenview, ILGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILWhitefish Bay, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity