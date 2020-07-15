Amenities
Unit Lower Available 08/01/20 6121 12th Ave (Lower), Kenosha, WI - Property Id: 322613
Recently renovated 2 BR 1 Bath, lower unit of a duplex with foyer, sitting area, and large kitchen, ready for August move-in. This unit features private entrances, living room, with an updated kitchen and a shared basement. Serious renters please call or text at 224-419-1227 to set up a show.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6121-12th-ave-kenosha-wi-unit-lower/322613
Property Id 322613
(RLNE5969694)