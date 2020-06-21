4816 13th Ct Upper

Amenities
Unit Upper Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom all utilities included - Property Id: 297232
Upper 2 bedroom ceramic shower , newer appliances, small upper deck , backyard gazebo, fenced yard, two blocks from boys and girls club. laminate flooring, fresh paint and blinds
All utilities included
No pets
No smoking
No evictions
No sec 8 or housing
Income 3 times rent ,10 dollar application fee, credit check, proof of income 6304522065
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297232
Property Id 297232
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5843672)