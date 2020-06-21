All apartments in Kenosha
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4816 13th Ct Upper

4816 13th Court · (630) 926-4448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4816 13th Court, Kenosha, WI 53140
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Upper · Avail. Jul 1

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit Upper Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom all utilities included - Property Id: 297232

Upper 2 bedroom ceramic shower , newer appliances, small upper deck , backyard gazebo, fenced yard, two blocks from boys and girls club. laminate flooring, fresh paint and blinds
All utilities included
No pets
No smoking
No evictions
No sec 8 or housing
Income 3 times rent ,10 dollar application fee, credit check, proof of income 6304522065
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297232
Property Id 297232

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 13th Ct Upper have any available units?
4816 13th Ct Upper has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4816 13th Ct Upper have?
Some of 4816 13th Ct Upper's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 13th Ct Upper currently offering any rent specials?
4816 13th Ct Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 13th Ct Upper pet-friendly?
No, 4816 13th Ct Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenosha.
Does 4816 13th Ct Upper offer parking?
No, 4816 13th Ct Upper does not offer parking.
Does 4816 13th Ct Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 13th Ct Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 13th Ct Upper have a pool?
No, 4816 13th Ct Upper does not have a pool.
Does 4816 13th Ct Upper have accessible units?
No, 4816 13th Ct Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 13th Ct Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 13th Ct Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 13th Ct Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 4816 13th Ct Upper does not have units with air conditioning.
