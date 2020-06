Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condominium with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room. Kitchen has all appliances and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has attached full bath!



Enjoy the summer with central air conditioning.



Washer dryer in unit and pets allowed with pet fee and pet rent. (dogs must be under 25 lbs)



(RLNE4841594)