1018 57th St

New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with tub over shower on main level, 1 bedroom on main level off the dining room great for an office or play room, brand new carpet on upper level, spacious modern updated bathroom with shower only no tub, 3 upper level bedrooms, brand new central air, full unfinished basement with washer & dryer provided, partially fenced in yard, private driveway.

**NO HOUSING ACCEPTED**

*Managed by Landlord after lease signing

*Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance and snow removal

*Renter's insurance required



Pets: 1 pet possible $25/mo pet rent & Additional deposit required

Lease Term: 1 year

Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.

Tenant pays all utilities; gas, electric, water/sewer

Schools: Frank, Lincoln, Tremper

No housing programs accepted

No smoking allowed

No Evictions

No bankruptcies allowed within last 12 months

Minimum of 1 year on job required

Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $3,885

Must have a prior rental history or have owned a home for 2 out of the last 5 consecutive years

Credit/Background/Employment Verification required

*Complete screening criteria available upon request

Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.



