Kenosha, WI
1018 57th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1018 57th St

1018 57th Street · (262) 654-7000 ext. 21
Location

1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140
Kenosha Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 57th St · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with tub over shower on main level, 1 bedroom on main level off the dining room great for an office or play room, brand new carpet on upper level, spacious modern updated bathroom with shower only no tub, 3 upper level bedrooms, brand new central air, full unfinished basement with washer & dryer provided, partially fenced in yard, private driveway.
**NO HOUSING ACCEPTED**
*Managed by Landlord after lease signing
*Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance and snow removal
*Renter's insurance required

Pets: 1 pet possible $25/mo pet rent & Additional deposit required
Lease Term: 1 year
Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.
Tenant pays all utilities; gas, electric, water/sewer
Schools: Frank, Lincoln, Tremper
No housing programs accepted
No smoking allowed
No Evictions
No bankruptcies allowed within last 12 months
Minimum of 1 year on job required
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $3,885
Must have a prior rental history or have owned a home for 2 out of the last 5 consecutive years
Credit/Background/Employment Verification required
*Complete screening criteria available upon request
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.

(RLNE5665745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 57th St have any available units?
1018 57th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1018 57th St have?
Some of 1018 57th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
1018 57th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 57th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 57th St is pet friendly.
Does 1018 57th St offer parking?
No, 1018 57th St does not offer parking.
Does 1018 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 57th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 57th St have a pool?
No, 1018 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 1018 57th St have accessible units?
No, 1018 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 57th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1018 57th St has units with air conditioning.
