1018 57th St

Amenities
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with tub over shower on main level, 1 bedroom on main level off the dining room great for an office or play room, brand new carpet on upper level, spacious modern updated bathroom with shower only no tub, 3 upper level bedrooms, brand new central air, full unfinished basement with washer & dryer provided, partially fenced in yard, private driveway.
**NO HOUSING ACCEPTED**
*Managed by Landlord after lease signing
*Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance and snow removal
*Renter's insurance required
Pets: 1 pet possible $25/mo pet rent & Additional deposit required
Lease Term: 1 year
Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.
Tenant pays all utilities; gas, electric, water/sewer
Schools: Frank, Lincoln, Tremper
No smoking allowed
No Evictions
No bankruptcies allowed within last 12 months
Minimum of 1 year on job required
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $3,885
Must have a prior rental history or have owned a home for 2 out of the last 5 consecutive years
Credit/Background/Employment Verification required
*Complete screening criteria available upon request
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.
(RLNE5665745)