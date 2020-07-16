300 McKinley Street - E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Rent: $695/month

Security Deposit: $695

Included: heat, water, garbage, air conditioner, garage, dishwasher, refrigerator, range, coin laundry in building, personal deck



Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the Village of Iola. Great location right next to Iola-Scandanvia Schools and Fitness/Aquatic Center.



Please call Jon at 715-323-2092 for additional information or to schedule a showing. We do credit/background checks. No pets. Thank you.



Apply online at wiproperties.managebuilding.com



* Photos are of similar unit. Available unit is slightly larger in size.



