All apartments in Iola
Find more places like 300 McKinley Street - E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iola, WI
/
300 McKinley Street - E
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

300 McKinley Street - E

300 Mc Kinley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

300 Mc Kinley Street, Iola, WI 54945

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rent: $695/month
Security Deposit: $695
Included: heat, water, garbage, air conditioner, garage, dishwasher, refrigerator, range, coin laundry in building, personal deck

Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the Village of Iola. Great location right next to Iola-Scandanvia Schools and Fitness/Aquatic Center.

Please call Jon at 715-323-2092 for additional information or to schedule a showing. We do credit/background checks. No pets. Thank you.

Apply online at wiproperties.managebuilding.com

* Photos are of similar unit. Available unit is slightly larger in size.

Located near Stevens Point, Plover, Waupaca, Clintonville, Amherst, Scandinavia, Manawa, Weyauwega, Rosholt, Marion, New London, Ogdensburg, Tigerton, Weyauwega

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 McKinley Street - E have any available units?
300 McKinley Street - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iola, WI.
What amenities does 300 McKinley Street - E have?
Some of 300 McKinley Street - E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 McKinley Street - E currently offering any rent specials?
300 McKinley Street - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 McKinley Street - E pet-friendly?
No, 300 McKinley Street - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iola.
Does 300 McKinley Street - E offer parking?
Yes, 300 McKinley Street - E offers parking.
Does 300 McKinley Street - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 McKinley Street - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 McKinley Street - E have a pool?
No, 300 McKinley Street - E does not have a pool.
Does 300 McKinley Street - E have accessible units?
No, 300 McKinley Street - E does not have accessible units.
Does 300 McKinley Street - E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 McKinley Street - E has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 McKinley Street - E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 McKinley Street - E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oshkosh, WIWausau, WI
Appleton, WI
Stevens Point, WI