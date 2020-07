Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance basketball court

Cedar Ridge features beautiful & affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious bedrooms, a personal walk out patio & a convenient on-site laundry facility. Our homes are perfect for accommodating roommates, friends or families with the ample living space, spacious kitchens and lots more. Cedar Ridge is conveniently located in Hudson, WI near 1-94 with a great selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment options right at your fingertips! Call for a tour of your new apartment today! *Cedar Ridge participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.